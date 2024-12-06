For whom satellite colonies are being made, PDP asks NC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has questioned the construction of satellite townships on both sides of the new ring road near Galandar, Pampore, on the Srinagar Jammu national highway. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has questioned the construction of satellite townships on both sides of the new ring road near Galandar, Pampore, on the Srinagar Jammu national highway. (HT File/ Representational image)

The PDP has asked the NC government to come clean on these satellite colonies and for whom these 30 colonies will be established.

The PDP said the people of the J&K have right to know for whom these satellite townships will be established and will it mean for only domiciles of J&K.

Addressing a press conference, PDP chief spokesman and former MP Mehboob Baig said that recently the J&K Housing Board had issued a notification for construction of satellite townships on both sides of ring road which starts from Galendar, Pampore, on the national highway. “People of J&K have every right to know for whom these satellite colonies will be established and who will live in those colonies, and will it be for domiciles or outsiders,” he said.

Baig said that if these townships are constructed has landowners been taken into confidence and will they be given compensation. “We have every right to known answers especially who is going to live in those colonies,” he said, adding that those people who have given land for ring road are already crying because they didn’t get adequate compensation. “If this is a national-level project then compensation should be the same as given in other parts of the country.

He said 30 townships are being proposed and 200 hectares of land will be used in those colonies. “The biggest worry is for whom these colonies are being established. For one township they will use four thousand kanals of land which is very big especially in the land deficit state,” he said

Baig said that the process began during Lt Governors rule, but now we want to ask the current dispensation (NC) government for whom these colonies are being established. “The NC government which got a huge mandate should come clean on this. If this happens, our place will lose its prime agriculture and horticulture land,” he said.