Haryana’s Stilt plus four floors policy: Survey hijacked by builders’ lobby, says Gen Malik

Raising doubts on the credibility of the committee reviewing Haryana government’s policy regarding stilt plus four-storey residential projects, former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik (retd) said the “objection and suggestion survey” by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning had been hijacked by the builders’ lobby. Gen VP Malik (retd) addressing the media in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

After increasing voices against stilt plus four floor constructions in the sectors under Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Haryana government in February had decided to keep the policy on hold and formed an expert committee to re-examine the matter.

Gen Malik, who lives in Sector 6, on Thursday said, “Even before the committee had consulted outside experts/stakeholders and completed its work, the city-wise referendum figures shared by the committee were overwhelmingly in favour of builders’ lobby. This has not only affected the credibility of the committee but also caused frustration and discontentment among house owners.”

Gen Malik had previously also voiced concern over Haryana government “showing sympathy towards the builders’ lobby”.

He pointed out, “There are no independent members or stakeholders in the committee and its work is to be processed by the very department that had recommended and framed the policy.”

He added that the committee was not mandated to look into the grievances of owners whose houses had been severely damaged due to construction of such buildings next door.

“The city-wise referendum numbers selectively released by committee did not take into account the anti-policy representations signed by thousands of residents in Panchkula and other towns. These have been handed over in person by several resident associations to the committee,” added Malik.

“We call upon architects, town planning experts, environmentalists, art/culture experts of Chandigarh to support our cause and raise voice to save Panchkula from appartmentalisation along narrow B & C roads that is putting pressure on the city’s limited resources,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON