Ludhiana: Four booked for duping 2 NRIs of 57 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 07, 2023 12:08 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Sneh Gupta from Thareke and Kiran Devi from Faridabad. Two others are yet to be identified

The Sadar police have booked four persons for allegedly duping two NRIs of 57.60 lakh by hacking their bank accounts, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, after hacking the bank accounts of the victims and spent 3 lakh. The rest of the amount was transferred to the accounts of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Sneh Gupta from Thareke and Kiran Devi from Faridabad. Two others are yet to be identified.

The case was filed on the complaint of Puneet Sahani, branch manager of HDFC Bank Phullanwal, located on Pakhowal Road here.

Sahani said that the victims, Ramandeep Singh Grewal and his sister Harpreet Kaur, currently residing in London, maintain their accounts at their Phullanwal Chowk branch. The two victims approached Sahani after they found that 57.60 lakh from was stolen from their accounts through various means, including net banking and online shopping.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh said that a case has been registered against the accused under sections 420, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 66-C, 66D of the IT Act.

