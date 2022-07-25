Four held in Ambala carjacking case

Four days after a group of men allegedly robbed a Toyota Fortuner SUV from a local, police’s crime investigation agency-1 unit on Saturday arrested four men in connection with the case.

The accused, Amritpal, Pargat Singh, Sukhvinder and Daljit Singh, all from Mohali district, Punjab, were produced before a court that sent them to four-days of police remand.

Superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said a case had been registered at Baldev Nagar police station on July 21, in which Mahinder Singh, resident of Omaxe Greens had alleged that three to four men had snatched his vehicle from Hisar Road last night.

“They were holding a sharp-edged weapon. The vehicle has been recovered by the team led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar. During the remand, we will probe probable involvement of other people involved in this gang,” the SP added.