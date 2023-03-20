G20 meeting in Amritsar: L20 adopts two joint statements on universalisation of social security, women and future of work

The Labour20 (L20) engagement group’s inception meet in Amritsar as part of India’s G20 presidency, on Monday adopted two joint statements as the final outcome of the two-day deliberations, one calling for resolving the question of portability of social security among G20 nations as a first step towards universalisation of social security, and another for plugging the gender gap in the global work force. One resolution called for resolving the question of portability of social security among G20 nations as a first step towards universalisation of social security, and another for plugging the gender gap in the global work force. (HT File Photo)

Trade union leaders, labour studies experts and delegates from twenty nations at the Labour20 inception meeting under India’s G20 presidency had deliberated the Universalisation of Social Security on the first day, and the last day of the event witnessed productive discussion on Women and Future of Work, in dedicated sessions to thrash out issues and concerns. Union minister for labour and employment Bhupender Yadav, addressed the delegates from a virtual platform on Sunday.