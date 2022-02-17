Garments shop robbed in Ludhiana

In a major embarrassment for cops, burglars targeted a ready-made garments shop at Kailash Nagar Chowk, opposite the Basti Jodhewal police station on the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway, on Wednesday morning.

The complainant, Sanjeev Kumar, 36, who has been running the shop for the past eight years, said the burglars decamped with stock worth ₹5 lakh. “ I had received a fresh stock of summer clothes earlier that day. All five sacks were taken away,” he said, adding that he had locked the store at around 9pm.

“I reached the shop at around 8.30am the next day, and found my shutter damaged. When I entered the store, I saw that all my racks were empty,” he said.

CCTV footage shows a vehicle stopping at the store at around 3.30am. Two men alighted from the car and used an iron rod to break open the shutter. “First, the men loaded the five sacks of summer clothes in the car and then returned for the remaining stock and fled,” he said.

“The burglars had no fear of the law. The police station is just across the highway!” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector Roop Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police are scanning CCTVs to trace the accused.