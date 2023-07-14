Democratic Progressive Azad Party wins Baramulla MC chairman election

In a boost to former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in Kashmir, his party scored maiden victory in any polls in Kashmir, as Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Friday won the prestigious elections to the post of Baramulla Municipal Council chairman. Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo)

DPAP candidate Umer Kakroo was declared elected as the chairman of the Baramulla MC after he defeated his rival Tauseef Raina in a tough contest on Friday.

Congratulating the newly-elected chairman of the Baramulla MC, Umer Kakroo, and other DPAP members, party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “It’s a big and first win for the DPAP in Kashmir and the credit for it goes to Umer Kakroo and all other members of the party who worked sincerely to secure the prestigious MC chairman seat of Baramulla,” said Azad.

Expressing satisfaction over DPAP victory, Azad asked party leadership and workers to raise the issue of concern to general public in every nook and corner of J&K. “Our (DPAP) motto is welfare of people and overall development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a statement.

Umar Kakroo has also served as the president of the council in the past for three years when he was in the Congress. He, later joined Azad’s party. During his tenure, Kakroo had initiated several developmental projects for which he his being praised by the people of town.

Kakroo said though he has 100 days left as the municipal polls will be held in October, he will try to get the stalled projects for town approved. “This is historical and the most important town in UT which needs a lot of development.”

Of late, Azad has been showing special interest towards north Kashmir and had made frequent trips to district and is eyeing several seats in the upcoming assembly polls.