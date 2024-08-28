Ghulam Nabi Azad to give J&K assembly polls campaigning a miss owing to ill health

Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, the head of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), will not campaign for party candidates during the assembly elections owing to health issues. Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad (File)

The party has released names of 13 candidates for its first assembly elections, but Azad’s absence from the political arena will impact its prospects.

Party spokesperson Salman Nazimi confirmed that the former CM will not be able to campaign for the party candidates. “Azad is presently not well and couldn’t campaign for the first phase of elections,” he said.

The party in a statement had said Azad will not be able to campaign in the assembly process. The statement added that the former CM is ruing not being able to support his party candidates. “Colleagues, who have filed their nomination forms, to assess whether they can continue without his presence. If they feel my absence would impact their chances, they have freedom to withdraw their candidacy,” Azad said.

Two former legislators Abdul Majeed Wani and Mohammad Amin Bhat are among the 13 names who have been fielded so far.

Azad, 75, had formed the DPAP in September 2022 after ending his five-decade long association with the Congress. However, DPAP which he wanted to paint as an “alternative” to regional forces like the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party failed in its first political test, with all its three Lok Sabha candidates losing their deposits. The party was then hit by desertion, with over a half dozen party leaders, including treasurer and former minister, Taj Mohi-ud-Din, quitting.

Rattled by the dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Azad was planning to stitch an alliance with leaders who are not aligned with others or have recently quit their parties.

Sources, however, said the alliance could not take off. Soon after establishing the party, Azad toured different regions of the UT. Many leaders from within the party, however, quit in recent weeks and expressed their desire to rejoin the Congress.