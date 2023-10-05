News / Cities / Chandigarh News / GI tags for Basohli Pashmina, Udhampur’s Kalari

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 05, 2023 08:08 AM IST

An age-old traditional craft of Kathua district, Basohli Pashmina is famous for its exceptional softness, fineness and feather-like weight; Kalari, a popular Dogra cuisine, finds its origin in Udhampur district’s Ramnagar

: The famous Basohli Pashmina, known for its feather-like softness, and Udhampur’s churned milk specialty Kalari received the prestigious GI tag on Wednesday.

GI tags for Basohli Pashmina, Udhampur’s Kalari (PTI)
A GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

“A moment of pride for J&K. Basohli Pashmina & Udhampur Kalari get Geographical Indication (GI) Tag. It will boost the morale of weavers and producers, families associated with Kaladi dairy products. Congratulations to the people of the UT,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wrote on ‘X’.

An age-old traditional craft of Kathua district, Basohli Pashmina is famous for its exceptional softness, fineness and feather-like weight. The exquisite Pashmina is hand spun by artisans and involves painstaking hard work. A GI tag to it would not only safeguard the exceptional craftsmanship of the artisans but also protects its uniqueness, said Sinha.

Kalari, a popular Dogra cuisine, finds its origin in Udhampur district’s Ramnagar. Made from milk, it is the most relished street food snack among ethnic Dogras. It is a very dense cheese, sauted in its own fat, salted before being served hot with bun slices. The dish also relished by G20 delegates in Srinagar recently.

On October 2, Sinha during a week-long ‘GI Mahotsav’ at Kashmir Haat in Srinagar had said that GI tags for local products from J&K such as Bhaderwah Rajmash, Ramban Sulai Honey, Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft, Mushqbudji Rice, Basohli Painting and Kashmir saffron will protect them from counterfeiters and unfair competition and increase the sales value of these products.

Thursday, October 05, 2023
