Girls outshine boys in Himachal Pradesh board Class 10 results, overall pass percentage declines

Girls have once again outshined boys in the Class 10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result for which was declared on Tuesday. Ridhima Sharma from GGSSS Nadaun School, Hamirpur district secured first rank with 99.85%. (HT Photo)

A total of 91,622 students appeared in the exam and the overall pass percentage of this year is 74.61%. A total of 92 students are there in the top 10 list out of which 72 are girls.

Ridhima Sharma from GGSSS Nadaun School, Hamirpur district secured first rank with 99.85%. Following her is Kritika Sharma of Neugal Model Public Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna, Kangra district, who secured the second spot with 99.71%.

Shivam Sharma who scored 99.57% is the only male student in the top five list. He secured third rank along with two other female students.

Among the total 92 top 10 rank holders, 19 are from Hamirpur district, followed by 15 each from Kangra, Bilaspur and Mandi districts.

As many as 44,559 female students appeared in the examination, out of which 34,188 passed taking the pass percentage among girls to 76.7%

The pass percentage among boys is 72.5% as 33,800 students passed among the total of 46,571 male students who appeared.

Pass percentage declines

The overall pass percentage declined to 74.61% as compared to 89.7% recorded in 2023. The pass percentage in 2022 and 2021 was 87.50% and 99.7% respectively.

While a total of 12,613 students have failed this year, as many as 10,474 candidates have been listed in the compartment. HPBoSE secretary Dr Vishal Sharma said, “For the convenience of the candidates who have passed the said examination, copies of the certificates are also being made available on Digilocker by the board.”

“The candidates who wish to get their answer books re-evaluated or rechecked can do so by applying online on the board’s website. But to apply for revaluation, it is mandatory to have at least 20% marks in the concerned subject,” he said.