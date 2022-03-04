Global Hearing Day: Training session on ‘hearing’ held at DMCH in Ludhiana
A special training session on ‘Hearing’ for the MBBS students was conducted by the department of ENT (Ear Nose Throat and Neck), Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here on Thursday to observe Global Hearing Day.
The theme for World Hearing Day- 2022 is “To hear for life, listen with care”. The day aims to promote ear and hearing care among the general public.
The training session consisted of the different hearing techniques for all age groups. Hearing assessment using simple outpatient clinical procedures as well as latest audiometry screening and interpretation was demonstrated during the session.
Secretary of DMCH Managing Society Prem Kumar Gupta said the department has state-of-the-art facilities and provides the highest level of hearing care facilities.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Manish Munjal, professor and head, department of ENT, highlighted ear and caring tips, which are as follows:
• Avoid taking medicine without prescription during pregnancy as it affects the hearing of newborn
• Avoid exposure to loud noises such as DJ, blasting crackers in closed rooms and near to senior citizens
• Avoid self-ear cleaning by untrained personnel as it may perforate (tear of the tissue) eardrum
• Avoid self-installation of ear drops as this promotes the growth of fungi as well as causes the weakness of hearing apparatus
• Inattentive children and performance of the child in school require a hearing evaluation by the specialist
• In the case of hearing loss, timely diagnosis and consultation by the expert doctor can recover this disability.
