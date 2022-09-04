Goa police team collects bank details of Sonali Phogat’s PA
The Goa police team also searched Sonali Phogat’s house in Sant Nagar in Hisar for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday
: The Goa police team, probing the death of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, on Saturday collected bank details of her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, who has been arrested in connection with the case.
“We wrote an application to the bank manager and urged him to share the bank details of Sudhir Sangwan. We are collecting bank and property details of Sonali Phogat too,” Goa police inspector Theron D’Costa said.
The team also searched Phogat’s house in Sant Nagar in Hisar for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.
He said that they were collecting evidence on the directions given by their senior police officers, who are interrogating the accused in Goa.
However, the Goa police officials accompanied by Hisar police also visited the tehsil office and collected some documents pertaining to Phogat’s property.
On Friday, the Goa police sealed the locker of an almirah at her Sant Nagar residence in Hisar. ENDS
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
