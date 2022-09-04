Goa police team collects bank details of Sonali Phogat’s PA

: The Goa police team, probing the death of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, on Saturday collected bank details of her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, who has been arrested in connection with the case.

“We wrote an application to the bank manager and urged him to share the bank details of Sudhir Sangwan. We are collecting bank and property details of Sonali Phogat too,” Goa police inspector Theron D’Costa said.

The team also searched Phogat’s house in Sant Nagar in Hisar for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

He said that they were collecting evidence on the directions given by their senior police officers, who are interrogating the accused in Goa.

However, the Goa police officials accompanied by Hisar police also visited the tehsil office and collected some documents pertaining to Phogat’s property.

On Friday, the Goa police sealed the locker of an almirah at her Sant Nagar residence in Hisar. ENDS