Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Got threat call from gangster Goldy Brar, says Maninderjit Singh Bitta

Got threat call from gangster Goldy Brar, says Maninderjit Singh Bitta

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 05, 2023 01:21 AM IST

Goldy Brar, the main conspirator in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, has allegedly threatened to kill Anti-Terrorism Front national convener Maninderjit Singh Bitta. Bitta has expressed concern over gangsters and "Khalistanis" joining hands to disturb peace in Punjab and the country.

Main conspirator of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case gangster Goldy Brar has allegedly threatened Anti-Terrorism Front national convener Maninderjit Singh Bitta of killing him.

Bitta in his complaint to the police said on March 28, a caller identified himself as Goldy Brar and threatened to kill him within 24 hours. (HT Photo)
Bitta in his complaint to the police said on March 28, a caller identified himself as Goldy Brar and threatened to kill him within 24 hours. (HT Photo)

Bitta in his complaint to the police said on March 28, a caller identified himself as Goldy Brar and threatened to kill him within 24 hours.

Bitta said, “I am not scared of any such threats, but am worried for the national security. It appears that gangsters and “Khalistanis” have joined hands to disturb peace in Punjab and the country.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police complaint punjab killing + 2 more
police complaint punjab killing + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out