Got threat call from gangster Goldy Brar, says Maninderjit Singh Bitta

Main conspirator of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case gangster Goldy Brar has allegedly threatened Anti-Terrorism Front national convener Maninderjit Singh Bitta of killing him. Bitta in his complaint to the police said on March 28, a caller identified himself as Goldy Brar and threatened to kill him within 24 hours. (HT Photo)

Bitta said, “I am not scared of any such threats, but am worried for the national security. It appears that gangsters and “Khalistanis” have joined hands to disturb peace in Punjab and the country.”