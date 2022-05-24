Government help, social support lacking for schizophrenia patients: Experts
Medical experts, during an interactive webinar organised by Citizens for Inclusive Living and Pushpanjali Trust on the eve of World Schizophrenia Day, spoke about the lack of government treatment and consultation facilities as well as social support for schizophrenia patients on Monday.
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects a person’s conception of reality and is characterised by recurrent episodes of psychosis and hallucinations including hearing voices, delusions and paranoia.
Speaking of a high dropout rate mid-treatment, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) professor of psychiatry Dr Sandeep Grover said, “Around half of the patients suffering from schizophrenia drop out without approval from their doctor, when they start feeling better.”
“Such behaviour usually leads to relapse and worsening of the condition. So, it’s important to listen to the doctor because schizophrenia is a chronic condition which can be managed with medication but not cured,” he added.
Grover stressed on the vital role of caregivers, while also highlighting the negligible government support, saying, “Around 95 percent of the financial cost is borne by the caregivers who also live with severe stress, violence, and stigma from the society.”
World Health Organisation (WHO) figures suggest that schizophrenia affects nearly 24 million people worldwide. In northern India, the prevalence stands at 1.4% as per the National Mental Health Survey.
Schizophrenia Awareness Association, Pune, former president Amrit Bakhshy, who is himself a caregiver to an adult daughter living with schizophrenia, also spoke about the different challenges faced by persons with mental illness and their families.
Pointing out some of the systematic pitfalls, Bakhshy said, “The Mental Health Care Act has several provisions ensuring affordable and free health care facilities for persons with mental illnesses, but both the Centre and state governments have failed on these accounts. No separate budgetary provisions are being made for implementation of the act.”
“It’s essential that we form groups, create communities, and remove social stigma. Many families can’t afford the costly care homes and society should come forward to support them,” he added.
The webinar’s participants, mostly students and caregivers, asked questions about the treatment, disability certification and benefits, mental health insurance and residential group homes. The session was moderated by Citizens for Inclusive Living vice-president Dr Simmi Waraich and Pushpanjali Trust’s managing trustee Aditya Vikram.
