Government to come up with new sports policy: Sports minister

On the final day of the Jarkhar sports festival, Punjab cabinet minister for sports and youth affairs Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the state government is coming up with a new sports policy to revive the sports culture in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Hayer said, “To help young sportspersons in realising their full potential and bring laurels to the state by bagging medals in the Olympics and other international-level events, the government will provide state of art infrastructure along with other facilities.”

The government will give cash awards to the winning players and assure jobs to the achievers, he added.

He also distributed prizes to the winning hockey teams and Kabaddi players. The minister also promised Astroturf for the sports stadium in Jarkhar. He added that the Punjab sports department had recently started the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme for the players and organised Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, a sports tournament.