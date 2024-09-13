Governor dissolves Haryana assembly day after cabinet recommendation

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday dissolved the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, exercising his powers under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and the council of minister recommended the assembly’s premature dissolution to avert a constitutional crisis. (HT File)

The dissolution comes a day after the council of ministers, headed by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, recommended the assembly’s premature dissolution to avert a constitutional crisis.

The dissolution was recommended to avoid summoning the House before the expiry of the six-month period from the last sitting of the assembly, a mandatory constitutional requirement. The last sitting of the state assembly was on March 13 and a session was to be convened before September 12. The state goes to the assembly polls on October 5.

The governor has asked Nayab Saini and his council of ministers to continue as the caretaker government till the formation of the new government after October 8, officials said.

The development has prompted a reaction from Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh. In a post on X, Jairam said that Haryana governor today dissolved the state assembly to avert a constitutional crisis.

“The assembly session was deliberately not called for six months because once the MLAs came to the House, it would have been proved once and for all that the BJP does not have a majority in the assembly. The chief minister remained in his post even though he knew that he did not have the people’s mandate. This is a tearing apart of democracy by a party that no longer understands how to live without a hold on power. But after October 8, 2024, they will have no choice but to adjust to the new reality,” the Congress leader wrote.