Govt is planning to purchase 2300 acres for expansion of Saha Growth Centre: Haryana home minister

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said everything in Ambala depends on its science industry, and for the encouragement of entrepreneurs, the state government is planning to purchase 2300 acres for the expansion of the Saha Growth Center. Haryana home minister Anil Vij during the launch of digital directory of Ambala Scientific Instrument Manufacturer Association on Saturday late evening. (HT Photo)

He said this while addressing the science entrepreneurs of Ambala during the launch of digital directory of Ambala Scientific Instrument Manufacturer Association’s (ASIMA) on Saturday late evening.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Vij said the transportation is also improving for the science industry, as the construction of a new freight terminal on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is in progress.

“The science industry has propelled big doctors, engineers, space scientists and others forward owing to the microscopes or other equipment produced by Ambala’s science industry. The science industry has a significant contribution to Ambala’s development,” he added.

The minister said, “Roads are being constructed in Ambala. The Ambala-Saha road has been widened, making it easier for entrepreneurs to travel to the Sahaa Growth Centre from Ambala. Similarly, the construction of Ring Road, Ambala to Delhi via Shamli Expressway, Ambala-Kala Amb and Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Expressway is underway. Efforts are being made to connect Ring Road to Highway number 152-D.”

At this occasion, GST commissioner Rajan Datt, ASIMA’s president Vikram Chaudhary, Saha Industry Association president Rajbir Chaudhary, former head Sanjay Gupta, Ambala Cantt SDM Lakshit Sareen, GST DC Shikshadip Randhawa and many science entrepreneurs were present.