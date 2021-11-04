Govt schoolteacher in Ludhiana held for molesting at least 20 students

An English teacher of Government Middle School, Boothgarh Jattan village, has been arrested for allegedly molesting around 20 girl students.

The matter came to light after a Class-6 girl, who was allegedly molested last week, told the other girls about the incident, following which, they revealed that they too had been sexually assaulted by the teacher. The accused allegedly used to call them on the pretext of extra classes or by asking them to get him a glass of water and then assault them.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the grandmother of the girl who was molested last week.

The woman said that her 10-year-old granddaughter had been molested by the teacher. When she went to the school to complain, the principal told her that the teacher had already left for the day and that she should come the next week. On Monday when she went to the school again, the parents of the other girls also reached there.

It was later found that the teacher had been threatening the girls to keep mum by stating that he would get them expelled from the school if they revealed the incident to anyone.

Assistant sub-inspector Raghbir Singh, the investigating officer, said police arrested the accused within hours of the complaint. The accused has been booked under Sections 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.