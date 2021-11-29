Govt taking steps to attract film industry to Himachal, says chief minister Jai Ram Thakur

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the state government was constantly emphasising the protection of language, art and culture and films were one of the best methods to do so.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the International Film Festival of Shimla.

He said the state government has also framed its own film policy to promote the shooting of films in the state.

He said the state government had signed an Rs100 crore MoU for setting up a film city in the state so that filmmakers could get a conducive environment for shooting their films.

He said with the setting up of a Film City, filmmakers of the country and the world would be able to shoot and produce the entire film in the state.

He said several filmmakers from India and abroad visit Himachal to shoot their films due to its beautiful locations but unfortunately, Himachal could not develop its film industry.

The CM said events like the Shimla Film Festival were playing an important role in creating a positive atmosphere in the state regarding film production and the state government was also giving full cooperation to organise such events.

Jai Ram Thakur congratulated all participants of the film festival, its organiser Himalayan Velocity and the department of language, art and culture, directors, producers and artists for making the seventh edition of International Film Festival Shimla a success.

He also gave away awards for the best films, short films and documentaries on the occasion.