Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Grant stopped after health centres in Punjab turned into Aam Aadmi Clinics: Union Minister

Grant stopped after health centres in Punjab turned into Aam Aadmi Clinics: Union Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Jun 17, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said the Centre stopped Ayushman Bharat funds for the health and wellness centres in Punjab as state government converted these centres into Aam Aadmi Clinics

Union minister for health and family welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the Government of India stopped Ayushman Bharat funds for the health and wellness centres in Punjab as the Bhagwant Mann-led government converted these centres into Aam Aadmi Clinics , essentially stopping the Central scheme.

Mandaviya was addressing a rally organised by Bharatiya Janata Party at Longowal in Punjab. (ANI File Photo)
Mandaviya was addressing a rally organised by Bharatiya Janata Party at Longowal in Punjab. (ANI File Photo)

“Centre contributes 60% of the total expenditure for manpower, infrastructure, free medicines at health and wellness centres. Now, the Punjab government has converted these clinics into AACs under its own scheme, so we cannot release funds as the scheme is not implemented in Punjab,” Mandaviya said.

He was addressing a rally organised by Bharatiya Janata Party at Longowal to mark the party’s nationwide celebrations on the completion of nine-years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, senior leaders Arvind Khanna and Damaan Thind Bajwa were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out