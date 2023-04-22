Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Harinder emerges as overall winner at Lady Captain’s Day Tournament in Chandigarh

Harinder emerges as overall winner at Lady Captain’s Day Tournament in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2023 02:17 AM IST

Minna Singh was the first runner-up and Hanima Grewal finished as the second runner-up. Harinder also bagged prizes for straightest drive and nearest to the pin

Harinder Grewal emerged as the winner at the Lady Captain’s Day Tournament that was held in the stableford format at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.

Prize winners of the Lady Captain’s Day tournament with Ashu Singh, the lady captain of Chandigarh Golf Club (sixth from the left) on Thursday evening. (HT Photo)
Prize winners of the Lady Captain’s Day tournament with Ashu Singh, the lady captain of Chandigarh Golf Club (sixth from the left) on Thursday evening. (HT Photo)

Minna Singh was the first runner-up and Hanima Grewal finished as the second runner-up. Harinder also bagged prizes for straightest drive and nearest to the pin.

In the junior girls’ section, gross prize was bagged by Mehr Nijjar, while Nadr Kaur was declared as runner-up gross. As many as 40 female golfers took part in the tournament. Ashu Singh, the lady captain of Chandigarh Golf Club, did the ceremonial tee off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh golf club tournament
chandigarh golf club tournament
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out