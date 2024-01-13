close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: 4 varsity students booked on gang-rape charges

Haryana: 4 varsity students booked on gang-rape charges

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 13, 2024 06:48 AM IST

In her complaint to the police, the student said that she was waiting for a vehicle outside the university in Jind on December 12 when her classmate, who is a resident of Bhaklana village in Hisar, came there and offered her a lift.

Four students of a university have been booked for allegedly gang-raping and threatening their classmate several times since December last year.

“I become unconscious after he offered me a spiked soft drink. He took me to a place in Hisar, where he raped me. His friends also raped me. They threatened to kill me, if I disclosed the incident to anyone,” she added.

She further alleged that the accused raped her on several instances by threatening to kill her.

Assistant sub-inspector Reena of Jind women police station said that all four accused have been booked for gang-rape and sections 323, 328, 34, 343, 365 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to arrest them.

