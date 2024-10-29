Menu Explore
Haryana: At parent-teacher meetings, Ramleela by primary schoolkids steals the show

ByBhavey Nagpal, Karnal
Oct 29, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Aimed at making students effective communicators with enhanced listening skills and knowledge of Indian culture and mythology, Ramleela was staged across all primary schools just before parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) ahead of Diwali festival.

Crowns made of paper, saree borrowed from mother and flowers from school garden — these were a few major picks of the Ramleela manchan (enactment) in government schools of Haryana on Monday. Aimed at making students effective communicators with enhanced listening skills and knowledge of Indian culture and mythology, Ramleela was staged across all primary schools just before parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) ahead of Diwali festival.

The schools had invited, apart from parents, retired teachers, employees, ex-servicemen and prominent personalities. Students from classes 1 to 5 took part in the play to further nurture their drama and acting skills. (Picture only for representational purpose)
The schools had invited, apart from parents, retired teachers, employees, ex-servicemen and prominent personalities. Students from classes 1 to 5 took part in the play to further nurture their drama and acting skills. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The schools had invited, apart from parents, retired teachers, employees, ex-servicemen and prominent personalities. Students from classes 1 to 5 took part in the play to further nurture their drama and acting skills.

After the Ramleela, a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) was also held in the schools during which they were informed about the periodic assessment of the students from September 24 to October 1. The students were also asked to take their parents for a school tour, covering classrooms, libraries, labs, playgrounds and mid-day meal kitchens, etc.

Not only this, the students were also asked to bring earthen lamp with wick (diya aur baati) for ‘Ek diya school ke naam’ campaign. The students and staff together lighted them at 5 pm outside the school gates, observing the festival of lights.

The education department said the decision to organise NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) Ramleela was taken by the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad as part of their efforts to engage students in learning new skills.

Earlier in May, the government introduced summer homework with an objective to help children learn skills from everyday experiences and keep them away from gadgets.

The homework included engaging tasks like learning names of President, Prime Minister, Haryana chief minister and governor. Teachers said students should know who is their MLA, MP, names of their assembly segment and Lok Sabha seat, types of crops, their Aadhaar number, etc.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
