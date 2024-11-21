Haryana BJP’s core group brainstorms on organisational issues, upcoming MC polls

The core group of the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met in Panchkula on Wednesday during which organisational issues, upcoming municipal polls, the party’s ongoing membership drive and other issues were discussed. (From R) Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and others at the BJP core committee meet. (HT Photo)

Chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajya Sabha MPs Subhash Barala and Kiran Choudhry, and other senior leaders, including Satish Poonia, Sudha Yadav and Saudan Singh, were present in the meeting chaired by Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

The BJP leaders also discussed various other topics, including those related to government schemes, in the meeting. After the core group meeting at Haryana BJP office in Panchkula, a meeting of the party’s district unit presidents and district in-charges was also held at the CM’s residence here. Necessary guidelines were given to all the workers in the meeting, said a party statement.

After the core group meeting, the CM told reporters that the municipal elections would be held soon.

Saini said the BJP workers are fully prepared for the municipal elections.

The party’s membership campaign is going on in the state, he added.

Notably, the elections to the municipal corporations of Rohtak, Hisar, Yamunanagar, Gurugram, Karnal, Faridabad and Panipat are due, while the polls to the newly-created municipal corporation of Manesar is also likely to be held with polls to these municipal corporations.