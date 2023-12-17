close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Charkhi Dadri hospital faces power cut, woman delivers baby in phone flashlight

Haryana: Charkhi Dadri hospital faces power cut, woman delivers baby in phone flashlight

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 17, 2023 07:12 AM IST

The woman’s relative Sunderpal, a resident of Atela village, said the woman was taken to the Civil Hospital on Thursday night as she was in labour

A woman recently gave birth to a baby under mobile phone flashlights and candles due to power cuts at a government-run Civil hospital in Charkhi Dadri.

HT Image

The woman’s relative Sunderpal, a resident of Atela village, said the woman was taken to the Civil Hospital on Thursday night as she was in labour.

“There was no light and she gave birth to her child under the light of mobile phones. There was no generator and the hospital was facing power cuts. The doctors performed their best. This is the only government hospital in the district and people are facing poor health facilities here,” he added.

Former minister Satpal Sangwan said he had written various letters to health minister Anil Vij to improve facilities at the Civil Hospital but he failed to do so.

“During my tenure, this hospital was built with a 100-bed facility. This BJP-JJP government has failed to improve health facilities across the state,” he added.

Dr Gaurav Bhardwaj, deputy civil surgeon of Charkhi Dadri, said the delivery was performed under the light of mobile phones as there was a power cut. He further said they informed higher officials about the power cut issue at the hospital and they assured that it will be resolved soon.

