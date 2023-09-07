Integrate disaster management, women helplines by September 15: Haryana chief secretary

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed officials to integrate the helplines, women, disaster management and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), by September 15. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed officials to integrate the helplines, women, disaster management and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), by September 15. (HT File Photo)

Presiding over the 12th State Empowered Committee (SEC) meeting, the chief secretary said 33 Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force (DSRAF) vehicles have been officially incorporated into the Haryana 112 Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) fleet, specifically designed to cater to women’s emergencies. He said that fire service (101) has been successfully integrated with Haryana 112, and an additional 300 fire vehicles have been inducted as first responders across the state.

Kaushal said that the average response time of police ERVs has demonstrated remarkable improvement, decreasing from 9 minutes and 5 seconds in August 2022 to an impressive 8 minutes and 28 seconds in August 2023. More than 75% of all events are now being responded to within the critical 10-minute window, demonstrating Haryana 112’s exceptional commitment to rapid response and public safety. He also directed the officers to ensure the efficient operation of Haryana’s daily 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) by October 2, 2023, in the state.

The ERSS included helplines such as police (112/100), 297 ambulances (108), fire brigade (101), women’s helpline (1091), traffic helpline (1073), deaf and mute victims, cyber helpline (1930), Durga Shakti App, DSRAF vehicles, NHAI (1033), and disaster management helplines (1070 and 1077).

Kaushal said that one of the most noteworthy achievements of the successful integration of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) with Haryana 112 is the automatic General Diary (GD) entry in the CCTNS database. When an event is dispatched to an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) by Haryana 112, it triggers an automatic GD entry in the CCTNS database of the relevant police station. He emphasised the need for the operation of the 112 helpline for citizens facing emergency situations, while also continuing the 108 helpline for non-emergency purposes. He said that incoming help calls would undergo filtration and redirection from a central location and control room, which would be established and overseen by the police.