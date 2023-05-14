Jan Samvad programme: Sirsa’s Dabwali to be new police district in Haryana, says CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to accord the status of police district to Dabwali sub-division in Sirsa. The chief minister made the announcement while interacting with people of Dabwali on the second day of his ‘Jan Samvad’ programme. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the Jan Samvad programme in Sirsa on Sunday. (HT photo)

Residents of Dabwali and local MLA Amit Sihag of the Congress have been demanding this to curb the rise of crime and drug menace. Dabwali shares its border with Rajasthan and Punjab and people have been complaining of drugs being supplied from neighbouring states.

Khattar said, “To curb the drug menace, the government has now decided to open drug de-addiction centres across the state. Moreover, Saints and eminent personalities will also be entrusted with the task of running such centres with an aim to guide the youth and bring them on the right path in life,” he added.

The CM also gave approval for giving 6.8 acres of adjoining land of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to the Haryana state agricultural marketing board for expansion of Dabwali’s grain market. Moreover, he also accepted the demand of Panniwala Morika sarpanch to set up a procurement centre for the purchase of food grains in the village. Khattar claimed that 83 persons were recruited into the state government from Dabwali during the BJP regime.

He said 29.5 lakh families in Haryana have been covered under the Ayushman and Chirayu Haryana Yojana and the state government has made a provision of ₹500 to implement these schemes.s

Addressing the gathering at Chormar Khera village, Khattar said 69 people of the village have availed benefits under the Ayushman yojana.

On a demand of new rooms in Government Senior Secondary School of Chormar Khera village raised by girl students, the CM said the government has released the first installment of ₹70 lakh for construction of rooms in the school and it will be completed soon.

He directed the district education officer to make temporary arrangements for four rooms till the new rooms are constructed.

Meanwhile, the CM assured a homeless widow that a house would be provided to her under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

On receiving a complaint from a local about misbehaviour of police, Khattar directed the Sirsa superintendent of police to initiate strict action against the concerned police personnel by getting the records of the incident checked from the Dial 112 headquarters.

He said 1.04 lakh youths got government jobs on merit-basis during the tenure of the present government and apart from this, 65,000 jobs are also under process. The CM said 11 recruitment drives of the previous government were cancelled.

He also laid foundation stones and inaugurated 34 development projects worth over ₹159 in the Dabwali assembly constituency.

Farmers, AAP workers show black flags to CM

During his Dabwali visit, farmers and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) showed black flags to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

A group of 40 to 50 farmers wanted to meet the chief minister to apprise him of the problems of stray cattle, demand to restart mustard procurement and shortage of power. The administration was adamant to send two to three farmers to meet the CM. When the farmers’ demand to meet CM was rejected, they started raising slogans and police resorted to a mild charge to disperse them.

AAP’s western zone in-charge Kuldeep Gadrana was picked up by the police from the CM’s programme when he was asking a question and the CM accused him of doing politics. Some farmers and AAP workers were detained and the protesters were holding a dharna outside Dabwali police station demanding their aides’ release till filing of the copy.