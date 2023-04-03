Haryana CM assures farmers of relief for rain-hit rabi crops

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday assured farmers of relief for the damage to rabi crops, particularly wheat, due to the unseasonal rain accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms and said that a special survey (girdawari) is on to assess the damage to the crops in the harvest season. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar interacting with a farmer while assessing damage to wheat crop at Tigrana village in Bawani Khera constituency of Bhiwani district on Monday. State agriculture minister JP Dalal is also seen. (HT Photo)

Also read: Eye on 2024: Khattar kicks off Jan Samvad, promises city-like facilities in Haryana villages

Interacting with farmers at Tigrana village in Bawani Khera constituency of Bhiwani district after inspecting the crop damage, Khattar said: “The government stands with farmers in every situation. The compensation for damaged crops will be provided in May after the girdawari.”

He said that insurance companies will compensate growers whose crops are registered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, while the state government will provide relief to the rest of the farmers.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal accompanied Khattar, who is on a two-day visit to Bhiwani.

Khattar also met retired defence personnel at Bapora, the native village of former army chief general VK Singh, who is now a Union minister.

The chief minister will hold Jan Samvad (public dialogues) at Dhanana, Baliyali, Bapora and Dinod villages of Tosham assembly constituency.