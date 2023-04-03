Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM assures farmers of relief for rain-hit rabi crops

Haryana CM assures farmers of relief for rain-hit rabi crops

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2023 03:14 PM IST

After inspecting damage to wheat at Tigrana village during his visit to Bhiwani district, Manohar Lal Khattar says compensation for damaged crops will be provided in May

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday assured farmers of relief for the damage to rabi crops, particularly wheat, due to the unseasonal rain accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms and said that a special survey (girdawari) is on to assess the damage to the crops in the harvest season.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar interacting with a farmer while assessing damage to wheat crop at Tigrana village in Bawani Khera constituency of Bhiwani district on Monday. State agriculture minister JP Dalal is also seen. (HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar interacting with a farmer while assessing damage to wheat crop at Tigrana village in Bawani Khera constituency of Bhiwani district on Monday. State agriculture minister JP Dalal is also seen. (HT Photo)

Also read: Eye on 2024: Khattar kicks off Jan Samvad, promises city-like facilities in Haryana villages

Interacting with farmers at Tigrana village in Bawani Khera constituency of Bhiwani district after inspecting the crop damage, Khattar said: “The government stands with farmers in every situation. The compensation for damaged crops will be provided in May after the girdawari.”

He said that insurance companies will compensate growers whose crops are registered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, while the state government will provide relief to the rest of the farmers.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal accompanied Khattar, who is on a two-day visit to Bhiwani.

Khattar also met retired defence personnel at Bapora, the native village of former army chief general VK Singh, who is now a Union minister.

The chief minister will hold Jan Samvad (public dialogues) at Dhanana, Baliyali, Bapora and Dinod villages of Tosham assembly constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
compensation damage farmers survey army chief wheat haryana chief minister bhiwani district manohar lal khattar pradhan mantri fasal bima yojana union minister relief jp dalal agriculture minister + 13 more
compensation damage farmers survey army chief wheat haryana chief minister bhiwani district manohar lal khattar pradhan mantri fasal bima yojana union minister relief jp dalal agriculture minister + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out