Haryana CM Khattar to meet Punjab chief minister on Oct 14 to resolve SYL Canal dispute

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that he would be meeting his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on October 14 to resolve the 26-year-old water dispute over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal construction.

The two chief ministers will meet in Chandigarh at 11.30am on Friday. There has been no confirmation from the Punjab CM yet.

The meeting comes a month after the Supreme Court asked the chief ministers of both the states discuss the construction of the SYL Canal. The court had got an assurance from Mann on meeting Khattar within a month to discuss the issue.

Water a natural wealth that must be shared: SC

“Individuals of the state or city cannot say that only I need water. Have a broader view as water is a natural wealth and must be shared,” said a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, AS Oka and Vikram Nath on September 6.

The top court’s observations came after it was informed by the Centre that Punjab was avoiding the meeting to arrive at an amicable settlement. Attorney general KK Venugopal appearing for the Union ministry of Jal Shakti presented a letter dated September 5 and said that despite many endeavours, Punjab refused to take part in the meeting called by Centre in terms of the previous order of the court passed on July 28, 2020.

Then Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Khattar last met on August 18, 2020 and since then, Punjab has been non-committal on talks.

Punjab cited Covid, farmers’ stir for gap in talks

Taking exception to such an approach by Punjab, the court said, “Absenteeism from the meeting cannot be a solution. Either you have to join in the meeting or the court will take a harsh stand and pass directions.” AG Venugopal sought a direction to be passed by court to Punjab chief minister to have a meeting with his Haryana counterpart.

The letter written by the ministry informed the court that no constructive development took place since the last hearing and while the manner of agreement is worked out between the states, the construction of the SYL canal and carrier canals may continue.

Punjab counsel Jagjit Singh Chabra told the court that the state was keen on continuing with talks but the gap was due to Covid and the farmers’ agitation. “The new dispensation in the state is willing to cooperate,” he said pointing to the fact that since the court’s order of July 2020, the chief ministers met a month later to resolve the dispute.

Meetings without any outcome

After the SC’s July 9,2019, directions, three meetings between Punjab, Haryana and the Centre were held on August 16, 2019, August 2I, 2019, and December 6, 2019, but without any outcome.

On SC orders of July 28, 2020, a meeting was held by Union Minister of Jal Shakti with Punjab and Haryana chief ministers on August 18, 2020. The Punjab chief minister had assured that before the second round of meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister, he will hold a separate meeting with Haryana chief minister to discuss the possible way forward.

Subsequently, secretary, Union Jal Shakti ministry in an October 12, 2020, letter to the Punjab chief secretary said that the second round of meeting was being contemplated and the outcome of it must be conveyed to the Centre before the second meeting.