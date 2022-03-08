Haryana CM presents ₹1.77 lakh crore budget; announces Sushma Swaraj Award for women
The Haryana government on Tuesday presented a ₹1.77 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 against the ₹1.53 lakh crore budget in 2021-22.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced the Sushma Swaraj Award for women for their significant contribution or achievements in different walks of life in national and international spheres.
Besides, Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita Scheme to provide support to women for becoming entrepreneurs.
He was presenting his third budget in the state assembly in Chandigarh.
Khattar proposed a budget of ₹1,77,255.99 crore for the financial year 2022-23, a rise of 15.6% over the budget size of ₹1,53,384 crore in 2021-22.
The budget outlay comprises 34.4% as capital expenditure at ₹61,057.36 crore and 65.6% as revenue expenditure at ₹1,16,198.36 crore.
The debt liability is likely to go up to ₹2,43,779 crore in the financial year 2022-23, from ₹2,23,768 crore as of March 2022, constituting 24.52% of the gross state domestic product.
Khattar said, “The Sushma Swaraj Award will carry a commendation with an award money of ₹5 lakh. “Today is International Women’s Day. Today, we celebrate the social, economic, sports, cultural and political achievements of our Matrushakti. The women of Haryana have made considerable achievements in the past few years, especially in sports and politics. Late Sushma Swaraj, a daughter of Haryana, was an inspiration to all women in India.”
The chief minister said women from families whose annual income is less than ₹5 lakh based on Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) verified data and who wish to become entrepreneurs in any enterprise, trade or business will be provided access to soft loans by financial institutions.
The loans will be to the extent of ₹3 lakh, for which an interest subvention of 7% will be provided for three years through the Haryana Women Development Corporation, Khattar said.
Details of this scheme will be notified by the department of women and child development shortly, he said. “I hope that this scheme will enable women entrepreneurs to explore and move ahead in society.”
