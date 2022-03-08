Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM presents 1.77 lakh crore budget; announces Sushma Swaraj Award for women
chandigarh news

Haryana CM presents 1.77 lakh crore budget; announces Sushma Swaraj Award for women

Award will be given to women for contribution in national and international spheres; Khattar also announces Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita Scheme for women entrepreneurs
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with additional chief secretary, finance and planning, TVSN Prasad at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday before presenting the state budget for 2022-23. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with additional chief secretary, finance and planning, TVSN Prasad at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday before presenting the state budget for 2022-23. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 12:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHTC and PTI

The Haryana government on Tuesday presented a 1.77 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 against the 1.53 lakh crore budget in 2021-22.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced the Sushma Swaraj Award for women for their significant contribution or achievements in different walks of life in national and international spheres.

Also read: IC-814 victim Rupin Katyal gets justice, hijacker Ibrahim killed in Karachi

Besides, Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita Scheme to provide support to women for becoming entrepreneurs.

He was presenting his third budget in the state assembly in Chandigarh.

Khattar proposed a budget of 1,77,255.99 crore for the financial year 2022-23, a rise of 15.6% over the budget size of 1,53,384 crore in 2021-22.

The budget outlay comprises 34.4% as capital expenditure at 61,057.36 crore and 65.6% as revenue expenditure at 1,16,198.36 crore.

The debt liability is likely to go up to 2,43,779 crore in the financial year 2022-23, from 2,23,768 crore as of March 2022, constituting 24.52% of the gross state domestic product.

Khattar said, “The Sushma Swaraj Award will carry a commendation with an award money of 5 lakh. “Today is International Women’s Day. Today, we celebrate the social, economic, sports, cultural and political achievements of our Matrushakti. The women of Haryana have made considerable achievements in the past few years, especially in sports and politics. Late Sushma Swaraj, a daughter of Haryana, was an inspiration to all women in India.”

The chief minister said women from families whose annual income is less than 5 lakh based on Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) verified data and who wish to become entrepreneurs in any enterprise, trade or business will be provided access to soft loans by financial institutions.

The loans will be to the extent of 3 lakh, for which an interest subvention of 7% will be provided for three years through the Haryana Women Development Corporation, Khattar said.

Details of this scheme will be notified by the department of women and child development shortly, he said. “I hope that this scheme will enable women entrepreneurs to explore and move ahead in society.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out