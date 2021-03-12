IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM presents 1.55 lakh crore budget with focus on health, agriculture
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar before presenting the budget for 2021-22 in the assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar before presenting the budget for 2021-22 in the assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Haryana CM presents 1.55 lakh crore budget with focus on health, agriculture

On the farm front, Khattar said an outlay of 6,110 crore has been proposed for 2021-22, of which 2,998 crore is earmarked for agriculture and farmers’ welfare
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:55 PM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday presented a 1.55-lakh crore budget for the 2021-22 fiscal, with health, agriculture and infrastructure identified as priority areas.

Presenting the budget estimates, which have no fresh tax proposals, Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed a budget of 1,55,645 crore for FY 2021-22, an increase of 13% over FY 2020-21 of 1,37,738 crore. The budget outlay comprises 25% as capital expenditure of 38,718 crore and 75% as revenue expenditure of 1,16,927 crore.

As compared to the revised estimates of 2020-21, the budget estimates for 2021-22 indicates an increase of 10,084 crore in revenue expenditure. As per 2021-22 budget estimates, the revenue deficit is estimated to be at 29,193 crore (3.29% of the GSDP) as compared to 20,856 crore revenue deficit in the current fiscal.

The debt liability is likely to go up to 2,29,976 crore as on March 2022 from 1,99,823 crore as on March 2021, constituting 25.92% of the GSDP.

Khattar said that the Covid-19 pandemic posed unprecedented challenges and “taught us several lessons”. “It is important for the budget to prioritise specific sectors that are key to leverage a rebound in the economy, particularly in times of crisis. We have identified health, agriculture and infrastructure as key priority areas that we need to focus recovery and resurgence,” he said.

Announces Antyodaya scheme for state

Khattar said the Parivar Pehchan Patra initiative will go a long way in improving the ease of living of citizens by targeting paperless, faceless service delivery to citizens. It will help in achieving citizen convenience and good governance.

“Our strategy for the implementation is guided by principles of Antyodaya – of serving and uplifting the last person first,” he told the House and announced the launch of a new scheme – the Mukhyamantri Antyodya Parivar Utthan Abhiyan. The scheme will draw verified data from the Parivar Pehchan Patra and identify the poorest 1 lakh families in Haryana.

The package of measures from education, skill development, wage employment, self-employmentand job creation will be adopted and tailored to each family to ensure their economic uplift so as to reach a minimum economic threshold of 1.8 lakh per annum. Once the one lakh families are successfully uplifted, the government will identify the next lot of poorest 1 lakh families and work for their economic uplift, he said.

The drive will be an umbrella mission encompassing all government schemes to identify the scheme or set of schemes to supplement the uplift of each identified family. Each department will prioritise schemes implemented by them for the uplift of the identified poorest families. “By 2025 if we are together in implementing the Abhiyan, I hope to see no family in the state living below the poverty,” he said.

Reiterates commitment to doubling farmers’ income

Khattar said that his government needs to continue assistance to farmers for paving the way for Haryana’s economic growth. An outlay of 6,110 crore has been proposed for 2021-22, of which 2,998 crore is earmarked for agriculture and farmers’ welfare, 489 crore for horticulture, 1,225 crore for animal husbandry & dairying, 125 crore for fisheries and 1,274 crore for cooperation. The outlay of 6,110 crore for 2021-22 indicates an increase of 20.9 per cent against the 2020-21 fiscal’s 5,052 crore.

He said the government is committed to doubling farmers’ income.

“We are indebted to our farmers, whose toil and hard work has made Haryana the food bowl of the country. Agriculture is the mainstay of our economy. We are committed to doubling farmer’s income and ensuring his/her wellbeing,” he said.

700 crore for tech-based learning

Khattar allocated 700 crore for promoting technology-based learning in all government schools, including provision of digital tablets and digital classrooms.

The chief minister said the government is considering bringing a policy for performance-indexing of the municipal bodies to create a positive atmosphere of healthy competition among these bodies. The state government will award the incentive to such municipalities that achieve the performance level fixed in the Municipal Performance Index.

Panchkula, Hisar to be smart, inclusive cities

Khattar said the government is developing a global city near Manesar that will be the central business district of the National Capital Region. “Panchkula and Hisar will be developed as smart and inclusive cities,” said the chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
(Representative Photo/HT)
(Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Handwara narco-terrorism case: 91 lakh recovered from Samba village

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered 91 lakh from an agricultural field in Ramgarh sector of Samba district, barely 5km from the Indo-Pak international border, on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sector 17 in the past few years has lagged behind due to new shopping malls coming up within the city and its vicinity. (HT File Photo)
Sector 17 in the past few years has lagged behind due to new shopping malls coming up within the city and its vicinity. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn to bring big retail to Sector 17

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:32 AM IST
In a bid to give a major fillip to Sector 17 and draw shoppers back to the city’s commercial heart, the administration is planning to bring “a big retail” to the sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply
Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Will instead increase morning and evening supply by an hour; the move will help it save 14 crore annually
READ FULL STORY
Close
NAFED will also install a high-tech laboratory for certification of horticulture produce as per international standards, virus-indexing laboratories, and will arrange for imports of specified qualities and species from identified countries. (HT File)
NAFED will also install a high-tech laboratory for certification of horticulture produce as per international standards, virus-indexing laboratories, and will arrange for imports of specified qualities and species from identified countries. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Nod to high-density plantation on 5,500 hectares in J&K

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The fruits identified for high-density plantation are apple, walnut, almond, cherry, litchi, and olive
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge
Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:26 AM IST
As many as 135 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Friday, the highest since the city witnessed a surge post festive season in November
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case
Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case
chandigarh news

Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Probing into the Sector-37 house grab case, the special investigation team (SIT) on Friday arrested Chandigarh Police inspector Rajdeep Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo was addressing a webinar held by the Centre for Peace & Progress, New Delhi on the topic ‘Improving Indo-Pak Relations.’ (HT File)
Senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo was addressing a webinar held by the Centre for Peace & Progress, New Delhi on the topic ‘Improving Indo-Pak Relations.’ (HT File)
chandigarh news

Terror, talks will not go together is guiding doctrine of govt: Chrungoo

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Chrungoo says if peace has to be permanent , Pakistan has a greater responsibility to stop cross-border terrorism, insurgency
READ FULL STORY
Close
Governor Bandaru Dattatreya being administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, on Friday. (HT Photo)
Governor Bandaru Dattatreya being administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

HP governor receives first jab, 88 more virus cases logged

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Of the new cases, 16 were reported in Sirmaur, 15 in Una, 14 in Shimla, 12 in Solan, 11 in Kangra, nine in Hamirpur, six in Bilaspur, five in Kullu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state government conducted 36,412 Covid-19 tests and collected 19,644 samples on Friday.(HT Photo)
The state government conducted 36,412 Covid-19 tests and collected 19,644 samples on Friday.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab reports over 1,400 new Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The active caseload in Punjab too witnessed a spike from the 10,069 cases reported on Thursday and currently stands at 10,452.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The night curfew will remain effective from 11pm to 5am till further orders. (HT File Photo)
The night curfew will remain effective from 11pm to 5am till further orders. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Amid Covid surge, night curfew imposed in Punjab’s Mohali

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The development comes on the day the district recorded a steep spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths, with 194 people testing positive and four succumbing to the virus
READ FULL STORY
Close
A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorm, lightening and hailstorm in seven districts. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorm, lightening and hailstorm in seven districts. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Slight dip in Himachal’s night temperatures after snow, rain

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:38 PM IST
The higher reaches, including Pangi and Rohtang, experienced snowfall while the middle hills experience rainfall
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sudhir Sharma, who represented Dharamshala assembly constituency in the previous government, asked why had the wheel of development started moving reverse in Dharamshala after 2017. (HT File Photo)
Sudhir Sharma, who represented Dharamshala assembly constituency in the previous government, asked why had the wheel of development started moving reverse in Dharamshala after 2017. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

BJP govt neglecting Dharamshala: Cong secy

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:38 PM IST
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former minister Sudhir Sharma on Friday slammed the state government for neglecting Dharamshala and said the ‘BJP would pay a price for it in the municipal corporation elections’
READ FULL STORY
Close
On February 3, 2020, the police arrested two wardens and a home guard jawan deployed at the prison in connection with the February 1 jailbreak. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the case. (Representative image)
On February 3, 2020, the police arrested two wardens and a home guard jawan deployed at the prison in connection with the February 1 jailbreak. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the case. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Year after escape, Amritsar jailbreak main accused is back behind bars

By Surjit Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Vishal Kumar from new grain market in Ambala on Thursday; two of his accomplices were arrested a week after the escape on February 1, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar before presenting the budget for 2021-22 in the assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar before presenting the budget for 2021-22 in the assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Haryana CM presents 1.55 lakh crore budget with focus on health, agriculture

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:55 PM IST
On the farm front, Khattar said an outlay of 6,110 crore has been proposed for 2021-22, of which 2,998 crore is earmarked for agriculture and farmers’ welfare
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal leaving for the assembly to present the budget for 2021-22 in Chandigarh on March 8. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal leaving for the assembly to present the budget for 2021-22 in Chandigarh on March 8. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Days after presenting budget, Punjab FM Manpreet Badal tests positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Takes to FB to say he had tested negative before the assembly’s budget session on March 1 but was diagnosed with coronavirus infection after the session concluded on March 10. He had presented the budget in the assembly on March 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP