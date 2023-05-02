Congress alleges corruption at Ambala MC

The Haryana Congress on Monday organised a sit-in outside the office of the Ambala municipal corporation at the Jagadhri Gate, alleging corruption in the civic body. Congress workers holding a sit-in protest outside the office of the Ambala municipal corporation at the Jagadhri Gate on Monday. (HT Photo)

Led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Chetan Chauhan, the protesters alleged that residents were facing issues due to wrong surveys of property IDs and in getting no-dues certificates (NDC).

Chauhan alleged, “The BJP-JJP government talks about transparency but the reality is that the largest department of public dealing is engulfed in deep-rooted corruption that is spread across departments. The government, along with the local MLA, are careless. Moreover, the BJP members of the House have also highlighted how they are being ignored by the office. There is a huge corruption in large development projects like Mahavir Park, Navrang Rai Talab and others.”

The Congress workers and leaders also criticised MC for ignoring the stray animal menace, broken roads, parking chaos and other civic issues.

They later handed over a memorandum for the governor to the municipal commissioner.