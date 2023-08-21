Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday announced that the state government will establish an industrial township in Mothuka village of Tigaon assembly constituency. Haryana to establish industrial township in Mothuka village: Dushyant

He said that this initiative will lead to the establishment of new industries and generate employment opportunities for thousands of individuals in the Faridabad-Palwal region.

Addressing a public gathering at Mohana village in Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency, he said that the state government is devoted to public welfare and envisions transformative development.

Attacking the Congress party, Dushyant said the previous government had exploited the farmers instead of thinking about their well-being. During that period, 73,000 acres of farmers’ land was sold to private builders at low prices.

He said that the BJP-JJP government in the state ensures farmers’ interests by facilitating efficient mandi systems and a new technical procurement process. Payments for crops and compensation are directly transferred into farmers’ accounts in a timely manner.

Compensation for crop damage to be given before Sep 15

The deputy chief minister said that compensation for crop damage due to floods will be disbursed to affected farmers before September 15. Additionally, a new policy has been finalised for flood-affected farmers, entitling them to one-third of the sand brought by the Yamuna River during floods, while the government will retain the two-third.

He said that the government is actively pursuing enhanced connectivity between the Faridabad-Palwal region and Uttar Pradesh through three strategic locations, including the integration of the Jewar airport project.