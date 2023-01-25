Haryana government grants special remission to prisoners ahead of Republic Day

Haryana energy and jails minister Ranjit Singh on Tuesday said the state government has decided to grant special remission of 30 to 90 days to a section of the prisoners on the eve of Republic Day.

According to the minister, the convicts sentenced for a period of 10 years and above, including a life sentence, have been granted remission of 90 days, while those sentenced for five years or more (but less than 10 years) have been granted remission of 60 days. He said the convicts sentenced for less than five years have been granted remission of 30 days.

The minister said that this remission will also be granted to all the convicts who are on parole or furlough from jail subject to conditions.

All the prisoners convicted by the courts of criminal jurisdiction in Haryana but undergoing their sentences in jails outside Haryana will also be entitled to this remission.

However, this remission will not be granted to the convicts who are on bail on the day of granting this remission.

Remission will also not be granted to prisoners convicted for the offences like abduction and murder of a child below the age of 14 years, rape with murder, any offence under the POCSO Act 2012, dacoity or robbery, kidnapping and ransom, acid attack etc.