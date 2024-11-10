Haryana health minister pushes panchayat, urban bodies to curb dengue spread

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao has urged development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar and urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel to direct officials and employees of their respective departments to implement preventive measures to curb the spread of dengue both in urban and rural areas. The health minister has appealed to the people to prevent water stagnation in and around their homes. (HT File)

With the dengue cases rising across the state, the health minister has said that necessary steps were being taken to reduce dengue cases across the state. She has also appealed to the people to prevent water stagnation in and around their homes.

“Dengue cases generally come up post-monsoon in October and fall in November. However, this year, there has been no significant drop in the temperature creating favourable climate conditions for the spread of the vector-borne disease,” Rao said.

“Therefore, emphasis should be placed on strengthening dengue control activities, particularly by increasing fogging (to kill adult mosquitoes) in highly affected areas,” Rao added.

The local bodies have been assigned the responsibility for conducting fogging in urban areas, while in rural areas the task falls under the charge of panchayati raj institutions.

“Efforts are being made by the health department to prevent the spread of dengue and aware people about the vector-borne disease,” the minister said.