Haryana inspector booked for seeking bribe

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against an inspector posted in Panipat and a private individual for allegedly seeking bribe.

The private individual, identified as Dharmendra, was caught red-handed on Thursday while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh while the accused inspector, Bilasa Ram, fled the spot, according to the ACB spokesperson.

The ACB said that a complaint was received stating that that inspector Bilasa Ram and Dharmendra were demanding bribe from the complainant in lieu of removing the name of the complainant’s friend from an FIR.

A case has been registered in this matter against both the accused at the ACB Karnal police station.