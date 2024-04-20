 Haryana inspector booked for seeking bribe - Hindustan Times
Haryana inspector booked for seeking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 20, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The private individual, identified as Dharmendra, was caught red-handed on Thursday while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh while the accused inspector, Bilasa Ram, fled the spot, according to the ACB spokesperson.

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against an inspector posted in Panipat and a private individual for allegedly seeking bribe.

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against an inspector posted in Panipat and a private individual for allegedly seeking bribe. (Shutterstock)
The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against an inspector posted in Panipat and a private individual for allegedly seeking bribe. (Shutterstock)

The private individual, identified as Dharmendra, was caught red-handed on Thursday while accepting a bribe of 1 lakh while the accused inspector, Bilasa Ram, fled the spot, according to the ACB spokesperson.

The ACB said that a complaint was received stating that that inspector Bilasa Ram and Dharmendra were demanding bribe from the complainant in lieu of removing the name of the complainant’s friend from an FIR.

A case has been registered in this matter against both the accused at the ACB Karnal police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana inspector booked for seeking bribe
Follow Us On