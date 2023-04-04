Rise in Covid cases: Masks a must in Haryana at gathering above 100

The Haryana health and family welfare minister, Anil Vij on Monday announced that wearing mask will now be mandatory if the number of people assembled is over 100, a decision taken in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases. The Haryana health and family welfare minister, Anil Vij on Monday announced that wearing mask will now be mandatory if the number of people assembled is over 100, a decision taken in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases. (PTI File Photo)

On Monday Haryana recorded 152 fresh cases of the Covid-19 infection. The highest 73 cases were detected in Gurugram, 26 in Panchkula and 19 in Faridabad out of the total 3,003 samples taken in last 24 hours. There were 762 total active Covid-19 cases in the state on Monday.

In past week at least 25,404 Covid tests were conducted across the state. Though at present there are 724 active patients in Haryana, none of them is in the hospital.

“It has also been made mandatory for all health workers in the state to wear masks,” an official spokesperson said.

The health minister held a meeting with senior officers of the health department here to review the arrangements and preparations to deal with the spurt in Covid infection.

Vij said Covid test will be mandatory for patients arriving at hospital with symptoms such as cough and cold. The directions were also issued for genome sequencing of the patients testing Covid positive.

During the meeting, Vij was apprised that on April 10-11, mock drills will be organised at different places in the state. Testing, tracing, treatment, team work, tracking, and monitoring are being done in the state. Apart from this, instructions have also been issued to all civil surgeons of the state to double the testing.

The health minister was informed that XBB.1 and XBB.1.5 variants have been found in the testing so far.

In the meeting, a presentation was also given regarding Covid-19 across the world. As per the presentation, 80,208 new Covid cases were reported globally in the last week with the US, Japan, France, South Korea, Russia accounting for 54 % of cases and India 3.3%.

It was informed in the meeting that there are 53 testing labs in the state, out of which 26 are government and 27 private. In addition, there are 18 district molecular labs and 4,867 isolation beds for paediatric patients, 3,704 oxygen pediatric patients’ beds, 2,067 ICU beds, 817 neo natal ICU beds, 1,250 paediatric ICU beds, 733 paediatric ventilators. Similarly, there are 101 oxygen plants, 7,521 oxygen concentrators, and 16,734 oxygen cylinders, the spokesperson said.