Haryana monsoon session: Amendment proposed to allow registration of floors on commercial plots in licenced areas

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 24, 2023 09:42 PM IST

The state government will introduce an amendment bill in the assembly to allow registration of independent floors in case of commercial plots forming part of licenced colonies.

“Currently, there are no statutory provisions to allow registration of independent floors in commercial plots forming part of licenced colonies. However, it is allowed in sectors or estates developed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (vide policy December 5, 2020 policy instructions),” the statement said.

Therefore, it is proposed that Section 3-C of the Act may be amended to allow registration of independent floors in case of commercial plots forming part of licenced colonies at parity with the HSVP commercial development, the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill said.

