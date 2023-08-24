Haryana monsoon session: Amendment proposed to allow registration of floors on commercial plots in licenced areas

The state government will introduce an amendment bill in the assembly to allow registration of independent floors in case of commercial plots forming part of licenced colonies. “Currently, there are no statutory provisions to allow registration of independent floors in commercial plots forming part of licenced colonies. However, it is allowed in sectors or estates developed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (vide policy December 5, 2020 policy instructions),” the statement said. (File photo)

The statement of objects and reasons of the Haryana Urban Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (second amendment) Bill-2023 said Section 3-C of the Urban Areas Act enabled registration of independent residential floors for the purpose of transfer, sale, gift, exchange or lease in perpetuity in a colony, for which a licence has been granted under the law.

Therefore, it is proposed that Section 3-C of the Act may be amended to allow registration of independent floors in case of commercial plots forming part of licenced colonies at parity with the HSVP commercial development, the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill said.

