Haryana pavilion showcases cultural heritage, growth in trade, says Bandaru Dattatreya

Haryana pavilion showcases cultural heritage, growth in trade, says Bandaru Dattatreya

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 28, 2023 07:54 AM IST

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya praised the Haryana pavilion at the India International Trade Fair for showcasing the state's cultural heritage and trade progress. He highlighted Haryana's growth in industries such as IT, electronics, and automobiles, making it a leading industrial center in North India. The governor also praised the state's exports, which now exceed ₹1.20 lakh crore.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the Haryana pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF) held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi presented a visual narrative of the state’s cultural heritage and its progress in trade and commerce.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya at India International Trade Fair held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
“This trade fair provides a platform for small self-help groups to large industries to trade their products.” he added.



Haryana governor visited the international trade fair on Sunday late evening and saw all the stalls in the pavilion and interacted with the stall operators.

The Haryana pavilion consisted of about 50 stalls that showcased the cultural heritage, development and trade activities of the state.

The governor said the pavilion was presented in a very attractive manner, combining tradition and rural surroundings with modern technology. He highlighted the progress of industries in information technology, electronics and automobile sectors in Haryana, making it a leading industrial centre in North India. Gurugram, he mentioned, has emerged as a hub for industrial and IT sectors and is often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India.

The governor said Haryana’s exports of various products now exceed 1.20 lakh crore. He praised the growth of industries in Panipat, Sonepat, Hisar and Faridabad, acknowledging the contributions of farmers and businessmen to the state’s development, according to a press release.

