Haryana proud of daughter: CM on Shafali leading India to U-19 T20 World Cup win

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal met family members of Shafali Verma, the captain of the India U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup winning team, at her house in Rohtak on Monday and said the country and state are proud of the achievement.

India on Sunday won its maiden ICC title in women’s cricket by defeating England by seven wickets to lift the inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup. With this, India became the first country to win the tournament.

According to an official statement in Chandigarh, Khattar said that the victory came under the leadership of a daughter of Haryana and it is a matter of pride for every Haryanvi.

The chief minister extended best wishes to the young Indian squad for a bright future.

During the meeting, Shafali’s grandfather, Sant Lal Verma, and father, Sanjeev Verma, honoured the chief minister with a shawl.