Haryana to honour women for their outstanding contribution on International Women’s Day

Haryana minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda has said that women who have made outstanding contributions will be honoured on March 8, International Women’s Day. Dhanda said this during a committee meeting constituted to decide on the awards to be given on the occasion of International Women’s Day. She said that the woman who wins the ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ will be given a cash prize of ₹ 5 lakh, a shawl and a citation. (Source: X)

The state government will give awards to ‘Haryanvi’ talents who have made significant contributions in various fields at the international and national levels to promote women empowerment.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dhanda said this during a committee meeting constituted to decide on the awards to be given on the occasion of International Women’s Day. She said that the woman who wins the ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ will be given a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a shawl and a citation.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 and on this occasion, the Haryana government honours women who have brought glory to the state in various fields including education, culture, singing, art, medicine, social welfare, awareness, empowerment, sports and mountaineering at a state-level function.

The commissioner and secretary of women and child development department, Amneet P Kumar, director, women and child development, Monica Malik and officers of other departments were among others present during the meeting.