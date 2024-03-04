 Haryana to honour women for their outstanding contribution on International Women’s Day - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana to honour women for their outstanding contribution on International Women’s Day

Haryana to honour women for their outstanding contribution on International Women’s Day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 05, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Haryana minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda has said that women who have made outstanding contributions will be honoured on March 8, International Women’s Day.

Haryana minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda has said that women who have made outstanding contributions will be honoured on March 8, International Women’s Day.

Dhanda said this during a committee meeting constituted to decide on the awards to be given on the occasion of International Women’s Day. She said that the woman who wins the ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ will be given a cash prize of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh, a shawl and a citation. (Source: X)
Dhanda said this during a committee meeting constituted to decide on the awards to be given on the occasion of International Women’s Day. She said that the woman who wins the ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ will be given a cash prize of 5 lakh, a shawl and a citation. (Source: X)

The state government will give awards to ‘Haryanvi’ talents who have made significant contributions in various fields at the international and national levels to promote women empowerment.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dhanda said this during a committee meeting constituted to decide on the awards to be given on the occasion of International Women’s Day. She said that the woman who wins the ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ will be given a cash prize of 5 lakh, a shawl and a citation.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 and on this occasion, the Haryana government honours women who have brought glory to the state in various fields including education, culture, singing, art, medicine, social welfare, awareness, empowerment, sports and mountaineering at a state-level function.

The commissioner and secretary of women and child development department, Amneet P Kumar, director, women and child development, Monica Malik and officers of other departments were among others present during the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On