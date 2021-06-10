Haryana to release 7,621 tubewell connections to farmers by July 15

The Haryana government has set a target to release 7,621 tubewell connections to farmers by July 15, state power minister Ranjit Singh said on Wednesday.

As many as 9,401 connections have been released so far. “Those who had applied before January 1, 2019, are getting connections in a phased manner. As many as 17,022 connections will be released in the first phase,” the minister said in a statement.

Around, 40,000 applicants will be covered under the second phase. The tubewell connections will be provided to farmers by June 30, 2022. Around 39,571 applicants have been asked to have estimates prepared and deposit the fee, of which 19,672 farmers have already made the payment.

Singh said, “Micro irrigation will be encouraged in the areas where the water table is below 100 feet. A subsidy of up to 80% will be provided to farmers from the scheduled caste category and 60% to those belonging to the general category for setting up drip irrigation systems.”

“The government will provide tubewell connections to the farmers in areas where the groundwater level is less than 100 feet and drip irrigation system will be implemented in areas with a deeper water table,” he added.