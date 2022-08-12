HC dismisses plea of ex-CM Channi’s nephew seeking quashing of FIR in illegal mining case
: The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a plea from Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, nephew of former Congress chief minister Charanjeet Singh Channi, seeking quashing of an FIR against him in a case of alleged illegal mining.
The FIR was registered on July 18 by the Punjab police on allegations of various offences including under the Mines and Minerals Regulation of Development Act 1957 and section 15 of Environment Protection Act 1986 in SBS Nagar district. Co-accused in the case and his aide, Kudratdeep Singh was also a petitioner in the plea which sought quashing of the FIR and protection from arrest.
They had argued that an FIR was registered on March 7, 2018 for the same set of allegations in which Kudratdeep was arrayed as an accused. However, in December 2018, when challan was presented, he was declared innocent. Bhupinder Singh was not even an accused in the FIR, it was submitted, adding that the July 2022 FIR is for the same cause of action and has been registered out of “political vendetta” against the duo, as Bhupinder is the nephew of former Congress CM Channi.
The high court bench of justice Karamjit Singh observed that the 2018 FIR was relating to the incidents which took place on particular dates in the same year and present FIR was registered following searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the 2018 FIR and cash to the tune of ₹ 10 crores, 73 weighment slips pertaining to Malikpur mining site and other articles were recovered from the premises of Channi’s nephew in January 2022. ED has initiated proceedings under money laundering law against them. The July 18 FIR was based on the communication from the ED, based upon seizures.
One cannot say that July 18 FIR is based on the same cause of action as the same is covering different period then the 2018 FIR. The recovery and seizure of 73 unaccounted weighment slips, claimed to have made by the ED, are relateable to illegal mining worth ₹18 crore approximately, which was not subject matter of 2018 FIR , it said.
The court further observed that at the time of 2018 FIR, Congress was in the power in the state. It becomes clear from Bhupinder’s statement before ED that he was “well-connected” with the ruling government at the time of 2018 FIR and that no action was taken against his aide, who was specifically named in the FIR. This shows that the Congress government and police authorities were having no “political will’ to investigate the 2018 FIR in right earnest and only drivers etc. were challaned, while the key accused were let off,it said.
As per ED, Bhupinder had admitted that ₹ 6/7 crore out of the recovered cash were received by him in the past 6 months for facilitating mining related works and rest of the ₹ 3-4 crores were received by him in lieu of arranging transfers of Punjab government employees through his “political connections”.
“Ever-growing menace of rampant illegal sand mining is there in Punjab. Undoubtedly illegal mining being carried out by well connected unscrupulous individuals has degraded entire environmental setup, thus causing great harm to the environment and ecological system of the region,” the bench said, dismissing the plea. ENDS
-
Pastor of Seawoods church arrested for molesting minor girls
A pastor of a Seawoods-based church has been arrested by NRI Coastal police following a complaint registered by Thane District Women and Child Welfare Department. On August 5, Thane District Women and Child Protection officer, Suvarna Jadhav, along with representatives of Thane Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Cell and Yuva Child Line, visited Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church at Seawoods Sector 48 based on a written letter they received.
-
"Economic revolution": TN CM M K Stalin on free bus travel for women in state
The ruling DMK's key initiative aimed at women, providing them free bus travel, should not be confined to a "narrow" aspect of freebies but it is an economic revolution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. The scheme has ensured an 8-12 per cent savings for the families of the beneficiaries, he said while chairing the third meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission here.
-
Islamic Centre holds ‘Trianga Yatra’ to mark 75th I-Day celebrations
Islamic Centre of India here organised 'Trianga Yatra' led by its chairman Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali on Friday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. Several Muslim youths participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' led by Mahali. Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli said that our national flag teaches us our duties towards our country.
-
BJP, SP run parallel Tiranga campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, target each other
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a parallel Tiranga (tricolour) campaign —one by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government in the state and the other by the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party. The BJP government had announced its “Har Ghar Tiranga (national flag on every home)” campaign from August 13 to 15 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India's independence).
-
Assault on woman in Noida society: Tyagi community forms ‘Swabhiman Morcha’ to combat harassment of accused Shrikant’s family
Days after the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman at a high rise in Sector 93B, Noida, and alleged harassment of the accused wife by the police, the Tyagi community in the state has decided to close ranks. The community members from 11 districts of the state met on Thursday to form 'Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha' to protect the honour and fight those who were trying to defame the entire community.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics