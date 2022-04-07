HC notice to Punjab Police on Delhi BJP leader’s plea against FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday put the Punjab Police on notice on a plea moved by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was booked in Mohali on April 1 on the charges of criminal intimidation and making provocative statements promoting enmity between different groups.
Bagga has sought quashing of the FIR. In the notice issued by the HC bench of justice HS Sidhu, the court sought a reply from police as to why investigations into the case should not be stayed.
The Delhi BJP leader’s counsels, senior advocates RS Rai and Chetan Mittal, had told court that the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia. It was contended that the registration of the FIR was “wholly mala fide”.
The complaint referred to a statement, allegedly made by Bagga, for use of force to hurt Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders. “The complainant has intentionally concealed the actual statement and referred only to some parts of it to get the FIR registered. In the actual statement... there is nothing in which would constitute any offence and there is no intimidation or incitement to violence,” it was argued, adding that the statement has to be read in the context in which it is made.
“It is only intended to convey that till (Arvind) Kejriwal apologises for his statement which was considered objectionable by the petitioner, protests and demonstrations against him would continue,” they had argued.
In view of the demand that pending a final decision in the high court on the plea, further investigation into the FIR be directed to be stayed, the court sought response from the Punjab Police by Thursday afternoon.
