Head-on crash between trucks leaves one dead in Panchkula

A truck driver died after his vehicle collided head-on with another truck on NH-7 in Panchkula’s Golpura village on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Ramesh Kumar, 33, hailed from Sundar Nagar in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. (iStock)

His cousin Dinesh Thakur told police that Ramesh had been driving trucks for a living for the last two years and he joined him as a cleaner six months ago. He said on Wednesday, they left Nalagarh for Shahabad in Haryana around 12.30 am.

When they reached Golpura cut in Panchkula, ahead of Mauli village, a truck, bearing a Punjab registration number and coming from the opposite side, hit their vehicle head-on, before fleeing the scene.

Passers-by informed police, who rushed them to the community health centre in Raipur Rani. But Ramesh was referred to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Raipur Rani police station.

Truck claims 12-year-old boy’s life in Mohali

Mohali Police on Wednesday booked the driver of an unidentified truck who ran over a 12-year-old boy near the Sector 78/79 light point on Monday.

The victim, Rajesh, was riding a scooter with his parents, who survived the accident.

His father, Kheta Ram, 38, a native of Nepal and currently residing in Mataur village, told police that he, along with his wife, Nirmala Devi, and son, was returning home from Zirakpur after shopping.

As they crossed the Sector 78/79 light point, a speeding truck (HR37-E-7573) hit their vehicle from behind and drove off.

Onlookers took them to the Sohana hospital, where doctors declared Rajesh brought dead. The unidentified truck driver was booked under Sections 279, 304-A, 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 of IPC.