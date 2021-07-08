Heatwave again sweeps Chandigarh, relief ahead

With the maximum temperature on Wednesday rising up to 40.2°C, five notches above normal, the India meteorological department (IMD) again declared heatwave in Chandigarh. Heatwave had last swept the city on June 30 and July 1, for the first time this summer.

Meanwhile, the city also experienced the first warm night of the season, with the minimum temperature going up to 29.5°C, five notches above normal, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Similar conditions are likely to continue on Thursday, with the mercury expected to rise even further, said IMD officials. However, light rain is expected in the city from Thursday night, and will likely bring down the temperature by around five degrees within the next three days.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared in the plains if the maximum temperature is more than 40°C and at least 4.5°C above normal, or if it crosses 45°C. A warm night is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40°C and the minimum temperature is at least 4.5°C above normal.

“While chances for heatwave will continue on Thursday as well, some relief can be expected from Friday onwards. Light to moderate rain up to 30 mm is likely with easterly winds starting to blow in the region again. Monsoon is expected to become active and cover the remaining parts of Punjab and Haryana by July 10,” said IMD scientist Shivinder Singh.

A low pressure area will also develop over the northern parts of Bay of Bengal from July 11 and an increase in rainfall is expected in the region after that. With 127.8 mm showers in the city till Wednesday (since June 1), against a normal of 180.5 mm, the monsoon is 28% deficit, according to the IMD.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35 and 41 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 29 and 30 degrees, according to the weather bulletin.