Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 33% perpetrators of elder abuse against old women in Chandigarh are son: HelpAge India survey

33% perpetrators of elder abuse against old women in Chandigarh are son: HelpAge India survey

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 15, 2023 05:03 AM IST

According to the report, the abuse has hiked by 5%. While 28% of the elderly women are facing physical abuse, 44% are being disrespected and 35% are facing verbal abuse.

A special survey report named “Women and Ageing: Invisible or empowered” compiled by HelpAge India on Wednesday revealed that 33% of the main perpetrators of abuse against elderly women in Chandigarh are sons.

A special survey report named “Women and Ageing: Invisible or empowered” compiled by HelpAge India on Wednesday revealed that 33% of the main perpetrators of abuse against elderly women in Chandigarh are sons. (HT File)
A special survey report named “Women and Ageing: Invisible or empowered” compiled by HelpAge India on Wednesday revealed that 33% of the main perpetrators of abuse against elderly women in Chandigarh are sons. (HT File)

According to the report, the abuse has hiked by 5%. While 28% of the elderly women are facing physical abuse, 44% are being disrespected and 35% are facing verbal abuse.

“The main perpetrators of abuse are the sons (33%), followed by other relatives (33%) which is troubling, as it denotes that the abuse extends beyond the immediate family circle, followed by the daughter-in-law (20%)”, the report stated.

The report added that despite facing the abuse 18% older women did not report it due to fear of retaliation or further abuse.

While 17% women are not aware of the available resources, 20% believed that their concerns will not be taken seriously. 25% older women lacked awareness of redressal mechanisms available for abuse, with only 3% being aware of the maintenance and welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out