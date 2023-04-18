Dharmashala readies to showcase Himachali culture on world stage during G20 meetings

The round of Group of 20 (G20) meetings scheduled to be held in the city on April 19-20 will not only be an opportunity for Himachal to present a positive front on the world stage, but also boost the government’s resolve to make Kangra a tourism destination, Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Nipun Jindal said on Monday. G20 delegates will be given a tour of various tourist attractions in and around Dharamshala covering the sprawling tea gardens. (HT File)

About 70 delegates from different countries will participate in the meeting on the science and technology department themed Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering.

Jindal said that the state government was making all out efforts to ensure proper arrangements for the event and make it a memorable experience for delegates.

“All arrangements have been made to make his stay in Himachal a memorable one and it would also be an opportunity for them to have a glimpse of heritage, culture, cuisine, art and handicrafts of Himachal and Kangra,” he added.

The DC also took stock of the arrangements at the Kangra Airport, Gaggal, and the venue, Hotel Radisson Blu along with additional DC Saurabh Jassal.

Apart from the decking out the Kangra Airport, he said, the national highway and state roads with feature event themed banners.

Scientists, policy makers and experts from different countries coming to participate in the conference, who will reach Kangra on April 18, will be welcomed with traditional cuisine. Technical sessions of the conference will be held on April 19 along with a gala dinner that will be organised by the state government.

Chief minister Sukhu will also attend the event, which will also feature a cultural dance and music programme showcasing the state’s culture. Folk dances from Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Chamba districts will be performed on the occasion.

A yoga session will be organised on April 20. Delegates will also be given a tour of various tourist attractions in and around Dharamshala covering the sprawling tea gardens where they will be shown the traditional plucking methods and processing at the Maan Tea Factory. They will also be treated to an array of Kangra tea variants.

Delegates will also visit the Kangra Art Museum for a live session on Kangra miniature paintings before returning on April 21.