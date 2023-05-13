Another wet spell on cards in Himachal from today

After a brief break, Himachal Pradesh is set to experience another wet spell as the meteorological department has predicted four days of rains in the mid hills and snow at the isolated pockets in higher reaches. A fresh western disturbance will hit the region on Saturday, bringing rains and snow at isolated pockets, said Surender Paul, director of Shimla centre of the Indian Meteorological Department. (ANI file photo)

The wet spell is likely to continue till May 16 and a ‘yellow weather’ warning has been issued for thunderstorm and lightning.

However, weather in the plains is likely to remain dry except on Sunday, when there is forecast for light rains.

Temperatures rise across state

Meanwhile, the minimum and maximum temperatures rose for the second consecutive day with Una being the hottest at 39.5 degrees Celsius.

Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded normal compared to the start of this week, when the mercury remained markedly below normal.

Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur recorded maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, Solan 37.5, Barthin 36.6 degrees, Bilaspur 35.6 degrees, Hamirpur 35.9 degrees, Nahan 35.2 degrees and Kangra 34.2 degrees Celsius.

Kufri near Shimla saw a maximum of 19.4 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 23 degrees and state capital 25.6 degrees.

Keylong was the coldest at 2.6 degrees C, Kukumseri 3.5 degrees and Kalpa 6.5 degrees C.