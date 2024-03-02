Himadree Kaushik is new Panchkula DCP

Himadree Kaushik, a 2019-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Panchkula. Himadree Kaushik (HT Photo)

Before this, Kaushik was posted as additional superintendent of police (SP), Yamunanagar. She relieves Sumer Pratap Singh, who is on inter-cadre deputation to AGMUT cadre. Singh, a 2012-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, will be joining as the new SSP (Traffic and Security) of Chandigarh Police.