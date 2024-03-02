Himadree Kaushik is new Panchkula DCP
Mar 02, 2024 09:18 AM IST
Himadree Kaushik relieves Sumer Pratap Singh, who is on inter-cadre deputation to AGMUT cadre; he will be joining as new SSP (Traffic and Security) in Chandigarh
Himadree Kaushik, a 2019-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Panchkula.
Before this, Kaushik was posted as additional superintendent of police (SP), Yamunanagar. She relieves Sumer Pratap Singh, who is on inter-cadre deputation to AGMUT cadre. Singh, a 2012-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, will be joining as the new SSP (Traffic and Security) of Chandigarh Police.
